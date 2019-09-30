Hyderabad City Police warns against fake news posts on social media

By | Published: 10:59 am

Hyderabad: The City Police have warned of criminal action against persons spreading rumours on social media to instigate trouble.

In a message to the citizens, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Commissioner appealed to the public not to forward any unverified posts on social media platforms. The message was in the background of a few quarters spreading pictures and fake news on the situation in Kashmir.

“The purpose of these mischief makers is to create law and order problem in the city of Hyderabad . They are using pictures and videos of incidents which have nothing to do with our country . In the name of Kashmir, they are circulating old pictures of Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

He appealed to all citizens not to get carried away by such motivated and pre planned conspiracies. “Criminal cases will be booked if you forward such images,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter