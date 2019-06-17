Hyderabad: Civic bodies display monsoon preparedness

By | Published: 10:59 am 11:08 am

Hyderabad: With the monsoon fast approaching, all the civic departments and others are gearing up for rescue and relief measures effectively and have set up emergency teams accordingly. At a programme at Necklace Road here on Monday, all the eight departments, including GHMC, HMWSSB, HMRL, traffic, electricity, Fire services and others, displayed their teams.

Addressing the gathering, GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore said 498 emergency teams have been set up by different departments to handle monsoon related problems and to take relief measures immediately. He stressed on the need for coordinated effort by all the departments in executing the relief and rescue works.

In GHMC, 13 major emergency and disaster management teams have been set up, besides identifying low lying areas in all the 30 municipal circles in the city, he said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said GPS systems would be given to all the emergency teams to track their locations and to take up works in coordination with all the line departments.

Earlier, each department used to take up relief and rescue works individually without any coordination. This year, all the departments will work as teams, he informed. He also instructed the officials to sport respective departments uniforms for the convenience of citizens and to avoid confusion.

