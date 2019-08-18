Hyderabad Civic bodies pitch for clay Ganesh idols

By | Published: 12:50 am 12:56 am

Hyderabad: As the city gears up for the celebrations of Ganesh festival, various government bodies as well as voluntary groups have started efforts to ushers in eco-friendly festivities.

Already, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and others have chalked out plans for distribution of clay idols this Vinayakachaviti day. Leading from the front is HMDA which is all set to commence the distribution of clay idols from August 26.

The Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar on Sunday tweeted, “HMDA plans to create ecofriendly awareness by distributing 40,000 clay idols free of cost from August 26”. Further, he asked the citizens to suggest locations for setting up the distribution stalls to ensure maximum and effective reach. For example, KBR Park gate, he tweeted.

Replying to it, UFERWAS Secretary BT Srinivasan tweeted, “City lakes will be best distribution points. For Malkajgiri, we suggest Safilguda Lake. We distributed clay Ganesh idols here in previous years”.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan appealed to the people to use clay idols for Ganesh puja and to do their bit to save the environment. Extensive use of Plaster of Paris idols and their immersion resulted in many lakes and rivers getting polluted. Further, the survival of flora and fauna was getting affected in many water bodies, he had said during a programme at GHMC Head Office last week.

All the 169 lakes in GHMC limits were being developed and beautification works taken up in phased manner. For the convenience of people and to ensure eco-friendly immersion of idols, 23 immersion ponds were constructed across the city, he said.

He also appealed to the elected public representatives to present clay idols to youth associations and welfare associations instead of making donations. This would serve twin purposes – clay idol artisans will get more business and it will also help in saving the environment, he added.

In tune with civic bodies, many voluntary organisations are also gearing up for distribution of clay idols in the city.

