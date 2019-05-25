Hyderabad: Civic officials meet to discuss monsoon preparedness

By | Published: 12:07 pm

Hyderabad: The convergence meeting to ensure coordination between different departments for taking up civic works ahead of the monsoon began at the GHMC Head office here this morning. GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy, senior police officials and officers from other departments are participating in the meeting.

All the Heads of different departments complimented officials for conducting the parliamentary elections peacefully in Hyderabad. Authorities are discussing the measures to be adopted to avoid inconvenience to citizens and to ensure that effective relief operations are taken up during the monsoon season.

