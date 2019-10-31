Hyderabad: Clampdown on supply of ID liquor, marijuana

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The continuous crackdown launched by the Prohibition and Excise department is enabling it to plug leakage of revenue by booking cases against suppliers of illicit distilled (ID) liquor and non-duty paid liquor apart from controlling sale of adulterated toddy.

The department also cracked the whip on persons smuggling marijuana from agency areas in Visakhapatnam and selling it in the city and its suburbs. Officials said the raids were regularly being conducted on ID liquor dens. “We are coordinating with the Revenue and Police departments to control the sale of ID liquor,” an official said, adding that right from Excise Deputy Commissioners to constables were involved in field work to nab the culprits.

The Department is continuing its drive against toddy adulteration and has organised awareness programmes in villages to educate people on the evil effects of consuming adulterated toddy and ID liquor.

The coordinated efforts between the Police, Revenue and Excise officials resulted in nabbing several marijuana smugglers across the State. In Hyderabad, the Excise Enforcement team conducted several surprise checks at Dhoolpet and adjoining areas and arrested over a dozen people including a few women for selling the contraband.

According to the officials, the Department booked as many as 23,703 cases under various provisions of the Excise Act and arrested 18,784 persons in 2018. In 2019 till July, around 12,020 cases were registered and nabbed 8,821 persons. Preventive Detention (PD) Act was invoked against five persons while 18,042 habitual offenders were bound over last year. In 2019, as many as 6,070 people habitual offenders were bound over.

Officials said the control room that was established in June 2015 received 1,928 complaints last year while 578 complaints between January and March 2019. The district Excise officers concerned were looking into the complaints and taking necessary action accordingly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter