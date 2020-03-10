Hyderabad: Clampdown on triple-riding to check mobile snatching

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: With an increase in mobile phone snatching offences by motorbike-borne miscreants, that too riding triple, in the city, the Hyderabad City Police are now focussing on triple-riding bikers.

The law and order and the Traffic police are organising special checking after identifying the snatching-prone areas. The police selected a few areas where cases of snatching were reported recently and launched special drives in the areas and other main thoroughfares as well.

On Sunday, a special drive on triple-riding was conducted by the Traffic Police in such areas and 331 cases were booked. In a few instances, the vehicles were detained as the owners could not produce relevant support documents to prove their ownership of the vehicle.

“There is an increase in cellphone snatching cases in the city in recent weeks. Offenders are triple-riding on motorcycles and snatching away mobile phones from pedestrians. Keeping this in focus, special drives are being organized against those triple riding on two-wheelers,” a senior police official said.

The triple-riding instances are also resulting in accidents. These are mainly on city roads where traffic flow is less, where youngsters ride triples at high speed.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday said the safety of road users was a top priority. “Avoid triple-riding; your life is precious for the country. Have a safe ride,” he tweeted.

Since January 2020, the traffic police have booked around 12,000 cases of triple-riding in the city. In most of the cases, the violators were sent e-challans and in a few instances, the police seized the vehicles. The police have asked people to report instances of triple-riding to them through WhatsApp, Facebook or Twitter apps so as to initiate necessary action against violators.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .