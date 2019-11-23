Hyderabad: Class 9 student found dead in her hostel room

By | Published: 1:05 pm

Hyderabad: A girl student of a residential school was found dead in her hostel room in Dharur village in Vikarabad district in the early hours of Saturday.

The girl, Gayatri, a resident of Dharur village, was a class IX student. Her grandmother had admitted her to the school after the death of her mother.

The incident came to light when the girl failed to respond when her roommates tried to wake her up around 4.30 a.m. They alerted the warden who rushed the girl to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police have kept the body at Vikarabad government hospital for an autopsy to know the reasons behind the death.

