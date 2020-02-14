Hyderabad: Class VIII girl dies; father suspected

By | Published: 1:32 am

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances at Sadasivapet in Vikarabad early on Thursday. Local residents accused her father of killing her after injury marks were found on her neck.

Renuka, a resident of Jambapur thanda, was a class VIII student of KGBV School in Nawabpet. As she fell sick, the school staff asked her father Ravi to take her to a clinic. Ravi took Renuka to a hospital in Sadasivapet, but later in the evening, she began frothing. She died on her way to hospital.

When the body was brought to Jambapur thanda, residents noticed injury marks around her neck, and alerted the Village Revenue Officer (VRO). The Vikarabad police booked a zero FIR and transferred the case to Sadasivapet.

