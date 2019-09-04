Hyderabad: Class X boy sexually assaulted by friends

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: A Class X student of a residential school was reportedly assaulted sexually by three of his friends of the same school.

According to the police, the teenager, a resident of Moghalpura in the old city, was studying at a residential school in Chandrayangutta. In his complaint to the police, the father of the victim named three students, accusing them of exploiting his son for the last 18 months.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.