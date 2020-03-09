Hyderabad: Class X girl ends life as parents look for groom

By | Published: 10:12 pm

Hyderabad: A Class X student allegedly ended her life, reportedly when she came to know that her parents were searching for a groom for her.

S Pagyana, 18, a student of a private school in Saidabad, was living along with her parents, natives of Vikarabad district, at Subramanyam colony in Saidabad.

On Sunday evening, Pragyana hanged herself to the ceiling fan in her house when her parents were away. Her parents, who returned home in the night, found her hanging and informed the police.

“The family members informed us that Pragyana did not score well in her pre-final examination held recently. Also, she was unhappy that her parents wanted to get her married against her wishes as she wanted to continue her studies,” the Saidabad police said quoting her parents.

A case was registered by the police under Section 174 of CrPC and investigation is on.

