Hyderabad: CMO to move to Metro Bhavan

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: With almost all the departments relocating themselves from the Secretariat and started functioning from the office spaces allotted to them in BRK Bhavan, the CMO is also expected to follow suit very soon.

Stage has been set for moving the CMO to the Metro Bhavan in Begumpet. Arrangements are on in two of the floors in the well-furnished building for the CMO, according to CMO sources. Facilities such as conference halls will be shared by both the CMO as well as the Metro rail establishment.

Key officials of the CMO – Special advisor to the CM Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary, S Narsing Rao and special Secretaries will soon be occupying the office space provided in one of the two floor allotted for the CMO. The CMO officials have been functioning from the Samatha block. All other offices located in the block were shifted to their new locations last week.