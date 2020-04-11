Hyderabad: CMR group donates Rs 25 lakh to CMRF

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Hyderabad: CMR Group of Institutions, Secretary & Correspondent Ch Gopal Reddy, as part of contribution towards Telangana Government’s fight against COVID-19 handed over Rs. 25 Lakh to TRS working president and Minister for Urban development K T Rama Rao on Saturday.

On this occasion Gopal Reddy said small acts when multiplied by millions of people can make a huge difference. The CMR group has also distributed rice to poor & migrant people at CMR Technical Campus as per call of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to help the needy, according to a press release here on Saturday.

