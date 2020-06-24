Hyderabad: Cobra on road triggers panic in Golnaka

By | Published: 12:28 pm

Hyderabad: A cobra slithering on the road in Golnaka of Kachiguda triggered panic in the area on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the cobra was noticed on the Golnaka Bridge by a few people who alerted the police. The police in turn informed a snake catcher who rushed to the spot.

“By the time the snake catcher arrived, the snake had gone into a nearby colony, triggering panic there as well. It was later caught by the snake catcher and will soon be handed over to the Zoo Park authorities,” Chaderghat police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .