Hyderabad: College of Air Warfare gets new chief

By | Published: 11:33 pm

Hyderabad: Air Vice Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik on Tuesday assumed command of the College of Air Warfare (CAW). An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned in Indian Air Force on June 8, 1984, as a fighter pilot.

He is a fighter combat leader with more than 2,500 hours of accident-free fighter flying on a variety of aircraft and has more than 800 hours as mission commander. He also held Command of Remotely Pilot Aircraft Squadron, an Air Defence Station and has been the Commandant of the Electronic Warfare Range.

The officer has held various important staff appointments at Air Headquarters, Operational Commands as well as at Headquarters Strategic Forces Command. Before assuming his present appointment as Commandant CAW, he was overseeing Air Defence operations of the IAF at Air HQ as Assistant Chief of Air Staff, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter