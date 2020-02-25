Hyderabad college students told to protect environment

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad hosted a round-table for 30 college students on the theme of ‘Climate Change’ at St Joseph’s Degree and PG College on Monday.

The round-table meet is part of a series of events planned in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh ahead of the COP26 Summit to be held in Glasgow, UK in November 2020.

The event provided a platform for next generation to engage and lead on climate change issues as well as connect with Chevening alumni and experts on the theme in Hyderabad.

The students who participated in the roundtable focused on three broad focus areas including Energy, Ground water depletion and Transportation, their impact on climate change and proposed counter actions.

Chevening Alumni including Thilotham Reddy Kolanu, Energy Consultant and Padmaja Karanam, Agri-Environmental Expert and Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana and AP, led the program titled ‘Chevening Conversations’ and also judged the performance of the teams.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, TS and AP said that leading up to the critical COP26 summit in UK, similar events will be held across TS and AP on the theme of climate change. The winning team from St Ann’s College for Women received awards and certificates.

