Hyderabad: Colonies under Jalpally inundated due to rain

Hyderabad: The residents in several colonies in Jalpally municipality on city outskirts are facing tough times due to inundation of their houses in recent rains that lashed the State.

The worst affected colonies are Osmannagar, Royal colony, Jalpally weaker section colony and surroundings areas and Venkatapuram.

In Osmannagar alone the residents of around 150 houses were forced to shift out after water entered into the houses. “In few streets the water level is around five feet. We rushed out leaving behind everything as the water level started rising. For now we are staying at the house of a relative during the night and day time sitting outside the colony to protect our belongings lying in the house,” complained Mohd Ghouse, a daily wager.

Another local resident, Farzana Begum complained that snakes and scorpions were taking shelter in the houses. “Recently we managed to reach on the first floor using ladders to pick up some clothes. To our shock we found a snake in a room,” she said.

According to the residents, the problem has been persisting for last one week as the nearby Bourhan Khan Talab is filled to its capacity and with no water discharge outlet, the colony is flooded. Similarly, at the Royal colony the water from the Balapur Tank or Gurram Cheruvu is entering into the houses.

Additional Collector Ranga Reddy Prateek Jain, along with AIMIM party general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri visited the colonies on Tuesday.

Interacting with the media, Prateek Jain said they have called for a report from the local revenue officials. “Actually the houses were constructed in the FTL area of the tank and hence there is inundation due to heavy rains. However a report will be prepared and follow up action will be taken in this regard,” he said. The revenue officials asked the people not to go into the houses as they might collapse.

