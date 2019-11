Hyderabad colts take three points in Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:56 pm 10:41 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad colts made a good start in the Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 cricket tournament by taking three points by virtue of the first innings lead after drawing their opening clash against Karnataka at KSCA Stadium, Hubli on Monday.

Hyderabad, who resumed final day’s play with an overall lead of 220 runs, declared at 260/9 in 124 overs, leaving Karnataka a target of an improbable 342 runs from 22 overs. Karnataka opener LS Gowda slammed a half-century (59) as the hosts finish at 101/2 in 22 overs.

Earlier, Aniketh Reddy hit a valuable fifty (51) to help Hyderabad post a decent target.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 347 & 260/9 declared (Aniketh Reddy 51, Paras Arya 3/82) drew with Karnataka 266 & 101/2 in 22 overs (LS Gowda 59).

