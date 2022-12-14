| Hyderabad Combined Graduation Parade Of Flight Cadets To Be Held At Afa Dundigal On Dec 17

Hyderabad: Combined Graduation Parade of Flight Cadets to be held at AFA Dundigal on Dec 17

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP.

Hyderabad: A Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad on December 17 to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of the Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP. This makes the event even more significant as it is the first instance when a foreign Service Chief would be reviewing the CGP.

Also Read Hyderabad: Inter Squadron Drill competition held at Air Force Academy

The event will also have a fly past by formations of Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, skydiving display by Akashganga and aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Sarang and aerobatic display by SU-30 aircraft, a press release said.