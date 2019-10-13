Hyderabad Comic Con 2019: Of cosplays and animes

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Fans descended in the hallowed halls of HITEX for another edition of the Comic Con 2019 which took place during the weekend. Teenagers and adults dressed up to the nines in their favourite character’s from comic books and superhero movies and made their way to the cosplay competition.

Also lined up were many book launches like Catdad & Supermom by Rahil Mohsin, Age of Immortals #4” by Holy Cow Entertainment, Yagyaa #2 by Bulleye Press, The Class V Robotics Notebooks of J Kokila and How to Love Mathematical Objects by Blaft, Pitch please, Aaapki Poojita, and Bakarmax offline by Bakarmax and Ek Din Ka Hero by Abhijeet Kini studios.

Attendees also took home new products launched at the venue such as the Awkwerrrd ComicCalendar 2020 and Awkwerrrd WallCalendar 2020 by Bhaghya Matthews. Many also milled about the fan experience zones where they got to enjoy real-world exhibits of their favourite comics, TV shows, games, anime and movies.