Hyderabad: Committee to report atrocities on Muslims

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: A meeting of Muslim scholars and leaders of various Muslim religious and social organizations condemned the lynchings in different parts of the country on various pretexts.

The meeting was organized by Maulana Husamuddin Sani Jafar Pasha at Husamia Masjid in Panjesha. It was decided to form a committee by including members of Jamaat e Islami, Tamir-e-Milat, Jamiat ul ulema and other organizations.

“The committee will browse through various newspapers on daily basis and prepare a report about the atrocities reported on Muslims in the country on some or the other pretext. We plan to take up the issue at various levels to see that it stops,” said Maulana Jafar Pasha.

It was decided to rope in all secular organizations in the country to reach a consensus and plan to stop such practises. “We also aim to reach out to the youngsters and ask them to adhere to the principles of Islam and follow the path of peace and be religious,” he said.