Hyderabad: Competitions mark Rajbasha celebrations

Hyderabad: The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Banks), Hyderabad, conducted the valedictory function of various programmes by its member banks for the year on Wednesday.

These programmes, under the aegis of State Bank of India (SBI), the convenor of TOLIC (Banks), were held from October last to this March, according to a press release.

The programme was presided by J Swaminathan, ex-officio Chairman of TOLIC, and Deputy Managing Director of SBI. Jogi Meghanath, GM of RBI, M Pulla Rao, Executive Director, IRDAI, and other officials participated in the programme.

As part of the Rajbasha celebrations, competitions were held under 13 categories by various banks. Nearly 216 staff members participated in these competitions. Prizes and shields were distributed to various banks and financial institutions for best implementation of Official Language Policy at their end.

Swaminathan advised all the member banks to implement the Official Language Policy and emphasised the importance of its usage in day to day works.