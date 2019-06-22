Hyderabad: Complaint against web news channels, fake reporters

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation of journalists from the Qutbullapur Press Club approached the Dundigal police on Saturday and lodged a complaint against pseudo reporters and web news channels alleging they were threatening and extorting money from the people and establishments.

The delegation in their complaint said these people, who were claiming to be journalists, were not members of the Press Club.

“It has come to our notice that about 10 web news channels are running illegally, whose management and reporters are resorting to threatening police officials, revenue officials and collecting ‘mamools’ and extorting money from building contractors,” they said.

The Dundigal police said a case would be booked after verifying the facts.