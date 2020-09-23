Hyderabad: Complaint against YouTube ‘reporters’ for threatening woman

The woman, a resident of Gagillapur, alleged that the trio, who run their own channels on YouTube, targeted vacant lands of the poor and BPL families and plotted to grab them

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Bachupally police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against three YouTube channel reporters for allegedly threatening her in a land dispute.

The woman, a resident of Gagillapur, alleged that the trio, who run their own channels on YouTube, targeted vacant lands of the poor and BPL families and plotted to grab them. They were allegedly threatening people to hand over their lands failing which they handed out death threats as well, she said.

According to the police, the suspects Mateen, Rana and Sridar Babu also took up illegal construction on the complainant’s land last month. When she confronted them, the suspects claimed that the land belonged to them. They also threatened to kill her for obstructing their construction, the woman alleged.

The Bachupally police said the complaint was being verified and based on evidence, further action would be taken.

