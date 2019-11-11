Hyderabad: Complex surgery performed on a one-month baby from Sudan

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Rescuing a one-month-old Sudanese baby girl from uncertainty over her future, a complex paediatric cardiothoracic surgery was performed by Dr Tapan K Dash, Director – Paediatric Cardiac Surgery at the Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) here.

The baby was having difficulty breathing after birth and was transferred to RCHI from Sudan on September 26. Her condition included an under-developed left side of the heart (Hypoplastic Left heart Syndrome).

The baby was initially placed on ventilator due to respiratory distress, followed by a four-hour long procedure by Dr Tapan and team. She has recovered from the surgery and is fit-to-fly back to her country, said a press release.

