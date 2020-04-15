Hyderabad: Con man dupes doctor of Rs 3.40 lakh

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: A city-based doctor lost Rs 3.40 lakh to fraudsters who called him and tricked him into parting with personal data in the name of updating his KYC details. According to the police, the doctor received a call from a person who claimed to be the customer care executive of a private financial institution. The fraudster asked the doctor to download a mobile app ‘Quicksupport’ and later asked him to key in the details of his debit card.

“After downloading the app and filling in the details, the fraudster asked him to make a transaction for Rs 1. When he completed the transaction, the con man told him that it was unsuccessful and asked him to use another debit card which the victim did,” said Cybercrime officials.

Minutes later, the doctor started receiving text messages of online transactions made by him to the tune of Rs 3.4 lakh. The shocked doctor rushed to the Cybercrime police station and lodged a complaint.

In a separate incident, a man who ordered a phone on a fake website thinking it was that of online shopping major Flipkart, lost Rs 2,900. A resident of Seethaphalmandi, the victim had searched the web to buy a phone and opened a website without confirming whether it was the actual Flipkart site. He paid Rs 2,900 for a basic mobile phone. “After paying the amount, he received a message confirming the purchase. He realised he was cheated when he did not get the phone delivered,” police said.

