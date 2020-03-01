Hyderabad: Concrete mixer crash into house, two injured

By | Published: 9:29 am

Hyderabad: Two persons sustained injuries a when a ready mix concrete truck crashed into a house at Narsingi early on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 3.30 a.m when the truck driver on his way to a construction site rammed into a house on the roadside at Khanpur village.

Two persons who were in the house sustained injuries after the debris of the walls and roof collapsed on them.

The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment by Narsingi police. A case was registered.

