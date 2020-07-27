Hyderabad: Congenital spinal deformity in six-year-old corrected at KIMS

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Hyderabad: The surgeons of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Kondapur have successfully rectified congenital scoliosis, which are spinal deformities, in a six-year-old girl. As a result of the congenital condition, the right side of the girl’s body was deformed, she was shorter, lungs were contracted and the young girl was having trouble breathing properly.

Senior spine surgeon from KIMS, Kondapur, Dr. K Sri Krishna Chaitanya in a press release said that to rectify the deformity, the child must undergo a series of corrective procedures several times. The doctors decided to utilise telescopic rods that must be elongated at intervals till she attains an age of 13 years. As the length of her spinal cord increases, the length of rods must also be elongated. Only then, this can be cured completely, Dr. Chaitanya said.

“We performed the first surgery in March 2019 and the second surgery, which lasted for about six hours, was performed this month. We got a very good correction by utilising latest techniques including intra operative neural monitoring and 3D printing and monitoring to improve safety,” says Dr Sai Laxman Anne, Head, Orthopaedic and Spine Surgery, KIMS, Kondapur.

