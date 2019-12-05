Hyderabad: Congress to hold candle light march and meet Governor

By | Published: 4:07 pm

Hyderabad: Congress party will hold a candle light march from Tank Bund to Raj Bhavan on Friday, to highlight the evils of alcohol and submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan demanding regulation on sale of liquor in the State. The party has also chalked out a state-wide protest programme against belt shops and permit rooms.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that met on Thursday, expressed concern over the spurt in attacks on women in the State. Speaking to the media, CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the State government shut down all the belt shops abutting the national highway. “We demand the government to set up a women specific control room headed by a senior IPS officer,” he said. He alleged that liquor was being seen as a source of revenue by the government.

The CLP while offering condolences to the kin of victims in rape related incidents here, Asifabad and Warangal demanded capital punishment for the culprits. The CLP leader attributed the spurt in crime against women in the State to the increased consumption of alcohol. “Every day, at least two women are being reported missing in the State,” he alleged.

The CLP also condemned the hike in prices of bus tickets and questioned the reason for the hike. “When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has assured assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to the TSRTC, where is the need for the hike?” he questioned. The party also expressed concern over the accident-prone Biodiversity park flyover in Hyderabad.

