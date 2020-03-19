Hyderabad: Conjoined twins, Veena and Vani take SSC exam

By | Published: 2:53 pm 2:58 pm

Hyderabad: Veena and Vani, the conjoined twins have appeared for the SSC Public Examinations at a centre in Madhura Nagar here on Thursday.

On the day one of exam, the conjoined twins took first language paper-1 at Pratibha High School here. Both Veena and Vani were issued different hall tickets.

The Directorate of Government Exams has made required arrangements for them. After writing exam for two hours forty five minutes, the conjoined twins traveled back in an ambulance.

