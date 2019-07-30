Hyderabad: Conman dupes 15 persons of Rs 87.4 lakh

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday arrested a youngster from Andhra Pradesh on charges of cheating youngsters after promising them jobs as engineers in BHEL. The arrested person identified as K Rajesh (28) from Puttaparthi in Anantapur cheated 15 persons to the tune of Rs 87.4 lakh. “He first started targeting his friends and obtained credit cards in their names without their knowledge. He was involved in a case in Bengaluru earlier,” the police said.

Later, he shifted to Hyderabad and tried a similar offence here by obtaining credit cards on the names of his friends. However, based on a complaint from the manager of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mindspace branch, the Madhapur police arrested him. After getting bail, he rented a premises on Road No 5, Banjara Hills and set up a firm called ‘Hello Bharath Entertainments’, and posing as a film producer, attracted young women looking for an acting career in films. “He introduced himself as a wealthy person, rented costly cars and told people he was planning a big budget movie with top heroes and gave out advertisements on social media to attract people.” the police said, adding that he also told them he had good contacts with top officials in the BHEL management and could easily get them jobs as junior engineers, if they paid. “He made them transfer sums ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 26 lakh promising them a salary of about Rs 80,000,” the police said, adding that cases were booked against him in Jubilee Hills, KPHB, S R Nagar, Banjara Hills, Chaitanyapuri and Madhapur.

