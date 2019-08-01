Hyderabad: Constable accused of misbehaving with student suspended

By | Published: 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the uproar over a police constable allegedly misbehaving with a female student during an agitation at Charminar, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed the constable under suspension. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The constable K Parmesh was on duty during an agitation by students of the Dr BRKR Ayurveda College at Charminar. Videos of the incident showed him touching a student inappropriately while the police were shifting them from the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter