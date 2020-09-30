Hyderabad: Constable detained under PD Act for drug peddling

By | Published: 6:27 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Wednesday issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against N Sudhakar, a suspended Armed Reserve Police Constable of Suryapet district here on Wednesday. He was part of an inter-state drug peddling gang transporting marijuana from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad.

Sudhakar, a native of Suryapet, was recruited as AR constable in 2013. However, he ended up joining the interstate drug peddling gang from Rajasthan and started drug peddling to make quick money.

The gang purchased marijuana from agency areas of Visakhapatnam for Rs 1,500 a kg and sold it at higher rates in Hyderabad. Sudhakar was arrested by the Rachakonda SOT and Abdullapurmet police in June and 81 kg of marijuana was seized.

He is currently lodged at the central prison in Cherlapally, where the PD Act order was served to him.

