Hyderabad: Constable falls off bike, injured

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: A constable working with Sultan Bazar police station sustained injuries when he fell on the road from his motorcycle after hitting a stray dog at Chaderghat bridge early on Thursday.

According to the police, Mamidi Raju was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his duties at around 3 am when a dog came running in way of his bike on the bridge.

Also read Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Thursday

“Despite Raju trying to avoid hitting the dog, the motorcycle ran over the dog and he lost balance and fell on the road. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment,” the police said.

The constable was wearing a helmet but on falling on the road it got unlocked resulting in injuries, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .