Hyderabad: Constable resigns, says affecting marriage prospects

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Monday accepted the resignation of Siddarthi Pratap, a constable of the Charminar police station, and issued orders to relieve him. Siddarthi on September 7 submitted a petition to the Commissioner, volunteering to resign due to personal reasons. The 2014 batch constable stated publicly that he did not see any growth opportunities in the Police Department and that his marriage proposals were being rejected on the same grounds. He submitted his resignation to the Charminar Station House Officer who forwarded it to the Commissioner of Police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter