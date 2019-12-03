Hyderabad: Constable suspended for creating nuisance

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed a police constable working at Falaknuma police station under suspension for creating nuisance in an inebriated condition.
The constable M Eswaraiah who was posted at Goshala picket allegedly created nuisance after getting drunk.
The Station House Officer Falaknuma has been issued a ‘charge memo’ for his failure to check such act of misconduct.
