Hyderabad: Constable suspended for creating nuisance

By | Published: 11:05 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar placed a police constable working at Falaknuma police station under suspension for creating nuisance in an inebriated condition.

The constable M Eswaraiah who was posted at Goshala picket allegedly created nuisance after getting drunk.

The Station House Officer Falaknuma has been issued a ‘charge memo’ for his failure to check such act of misconduct.

