Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals organise health camp

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Continental Hospitals organised a meet and greet programme for members of Telangana Marwadi Samithi and Pushkarna Seva Parishad and their families at its premises on Sunday.

On the occasion, a free health camp was conducted for the families of the Marwadi community, which included BMI, blood pressure, random sugar, ECG and free consultation from general physician, cardiologist, gastroenterologist, orthopaedic and nutritionists.

The family members of the Telangana Marwadi Samithi and Seva Parishad also received tips from doctors on emergency and trauma care, heart ailments, gastric issues, bone health and proper diet.

“The program was aimed to engage and greet members of Marwadi Samithi and Seva Parishad who have more than 900 families in their community in Hyderabad,” said Dr Rahul Medakkar, CEO, Continental Hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter