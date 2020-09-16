Hyderabad: Cop contracts Covid after celebrating birthday, suspended

Rachakonda CP issued a charge memo to the other police constables who attended the party and a show cause to Keesara inspector J Narender Goud for supervision lapses

Hyderabad: A constable from Keesara police station, who organised his birthday party against the instructions of his superiors and subsequently ended up being infected with Covid-19, was placed under suspension by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Wednesday.

Shiva Kumar had celebrated his birthday with a liquor party with his colleagues and friends at the Tourism Department guest house at Keesaragutta on Tuesday. He and two other constables tested positive later.

“After a birthday party organised in Vanasthalipuram sometime ago, many positive cases were reported and superior officers had issued instructions to avoid such celebrations. But it is noticed that instructions are not followed,” Bhagwat said, and also issued a charge memo to the other police constables who attended the party and a show cause to Keesara inspector J Narender Goud for supervision lapses.

This kind of negligence in uniform service will not be tolerated, he added.

