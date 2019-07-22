Hyderabad: Cop in burkha helps catch eve-teasers, draws flak

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Tappachabutra police station on Monday afternoon when a decoy operation by a ‘burkha clad’ constable to nab eve-teasers drew flak from the public.

According to the police, a team of constables from the police station went around the area on a motorbike on Monday afternoon. While one of them, dressed in plain clothes, was driving the two-wheeler, the second constable, clad in a burkha, was riding pillion.

On seeing a burkha clad woman going with a person from another community, a few youngsters waved them down and started to question them. The other policemen, who were following the ‘couple’ on the motorcycle, nabbed the four and took them to the police station.

On coming to know about the issue, Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin went to the police station, spoke to the senior officials and got the four persons released. Station House Officer T Ashok Kumar said the police, following complaints of sexual harassment, were conducting a decoy operation and caught four persons. All of them were bound over and released with a warning.

