Hyderabad: Cop injured while attempting to nab biker speeding past barricade

Hyderabad: A police constable Ramachandraiah suffered serious head injuries when he was trying to nab a motorcyclist who sped past barricades that were placed at the check-post at Bahadurpally on Saturday.

As the motorcyclist did not stop at the check-post, the constable stopped another biker and tried to chase the motorcyclist. However, the bike on which the constable was travelling skidded on the road at a sharp curve near the Katta Maisamma temple, throwing both the cop and the bike rider off the vehicle.

The constable, who suffered serious head injuries, was first rushed to a private hospital in Suraram and later to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad, police said.

