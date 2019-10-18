Hyderabad cop uses Google Translate to reunite elderly man with family

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: A police constable turned Good Samaritan in Hyderabad by tracing an elderly man who went missing from his residence in West Bengal and helping him return safely to his family.

It was on October 6 that K Vijay Kumar, a constable posted at Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station, found an elderly man roaming on the road at Aramgarh. He took him aside and apart from advising him not to move on the road, offered him tea and biscuits. The next day the old man saw Vijay Kumar and came to him again, and indicated through gestures that he wanted food. The cop arranged food for him and continued to feed him for the next five days. Vijay Kumar’s efforts to get the personal details of the elderly man did not yield much, apart from knowing that he was a Bengali.

“Vijay Kumar then used the Google Translate app and started conversing with the elderly man, during which he came to know that his name was Madan Malik and a native of Uday Narayanpur village of West Bengal,” said K Prasad, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad Traffic Division, Cyberabad.

Using the details and with permission from higher-ups, Vijay Kumar contacted the Uday Narayanpur police and informed them about the missing person and shared details. He further sought their help in tracing his family, Prasad said.

The Uday Narayanpur police contacted Malik’s family, which then got in touch with Vijay Kumar who sent them a WhatsApp video, using which the family confirmed Malik’s identity.

The matter was then informed to the ACP, who arranged for Malik’s stay in a rescue home at Rajendranagar. On Monday, as his relatives reached here, Malik was handed over to them. Vijay Kumar’s work has been appreciated and rewarded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter