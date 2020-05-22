Hyderabad cop who died of Covid was advised self-isolation

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Dayakar Reddy, the police constable who died of Covid-19 late last night, was not well for at least two weeks now. According to the police, on Sunday evening Dayakar complained of high fever and was rushed to the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital the next day after he tested positive for coronavirus.

“About 15 days ago, he had visited a hospital complaining of constant cough. He was advised to be in self-quarantine. However, he took leave for a few days and reported back for duty. After he complained of high fever on Sunday, he was rushed to hospital,” police officials said.

A senior police official said he died while undergoing treatment at around 10.30 pm on Wednesday. After Dayakar Reddy tested positive, around 30 policemen working at the Kulsumpura police station were sent for the Covid-19 test and a few were advised self-quarantine. Test reports of swabs taken from the relatives of Reddy are awaited.

Reddy was quite popular among several residents of Jangammet under Chatrinaka police station area, where he previously worked, recalling him on coming to know about his death. “During the 2010 curfew imposed to curb communal violence, Dayakar Reddy would move around on a Blue Colts motorcycle and give confidence and assurance to anxious residents,” recalled Mohd Saleemuddin, a businessman. The State police too paid its tributes to Reddy.

“Saluting the brave soul, laid his life over the service line. Never stepping back amidst of pandemic situations, where every day is a new challenge, restraining his people from getting affected of Covid-19 selflessly. Our deepest sympathies to family members,” said a post of the official Facebook page of the State Police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .