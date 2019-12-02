Hyderabad: Cop who set self ablaze dies in hospital

By | Published: 10:55 am

Hyderabad: K Narasimhulu Assistant Sub Inspector working at Manchal police station who immolated himself 10 days ago died early on Monday.

The ASI had suffered 70 percent burns after attempting self immolation on November 21 alleging harassment from his superior. His grudge was that he was transferred from Balapur to Manchal, and also alleged that the Inspector was harassing him.

He had climbed atop a water tank opposite the Balapur police station and doused himself with petrol. Four policemen, who saw it, rushed to save him but he had set himself ablaze then.

Following the incident, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat had ordered LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh to investigate the issue and also attached Balapur inspector V Saidulu and Balapur PS constable M Dasarath to the Armed Reserve (AR) headquarters, Amberpet, pending an enquiry.

His relatives are protesting outside the Apollo DRDO hospital demanding that Saidulu and Dasarath be suspended.

