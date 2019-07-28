Hyderabad cops annouce Rs 1 Lakh reward for info on kidnappers

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police have announced a reward of Rs1 lakh to any person providing details of the two persons who had allegedly kidnapped a 21-year-old B. Pharmacy student from Hayathnagar last week.

The police have released two pictures of the suspects who had ‘sedated’ and kidnapped the woman. Her brother who had accompanied her was taken in the car and dropped a little away.

The girl was lured with a job offer and kidnapped on Wednesday last. Police teams who are searching for the woman found the kidnappers have used a fake number plate.

According to Rachakonda Police, on Wednesday morning a stranger visited the hotel run by E Yadaiah, 43, at Bengaluru Gate under Ibrahimpatnam Police.

He met Yadiah and claimed to be a surgeon at Osmania General Hospital. He told hotel owner that his parents worked as judges in the city and that he can help his daughter and son find a government job.

Believing them, Yadaiah along with his son David and daughter Soni got into the suspect’s car. After going around for some time, he dropped David at LB Nagar crossroads and drove with Yadaiah and Soni to the Assembly, Secretariat and Necklace Road.

Around 8.50 pm, the stranger along with Yadaiah and his daughter went in the car to Hayathnagar and asked Yadaiah to get a print out of the biodata. “When Yadiah got down, the suspect drove the car away,” said the police.

A case was registered and police teams are now trying to track down the girl.