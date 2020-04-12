Hyderabad cops avert suicide bid by elderly man

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Timely action by two policemen working with LB Nagar police station helped save the life of a 64-year-old man who reportedly attempted to end his life in Bairamalguda lake on Sunday.

According to the police, the man, a resident of LB Nagar, went to Bairamalguda lake around 1.15 pm and tried to end his life by venturing deep into the waterbody. Two policemen, head constable Thirupathi Reddy and constable Srisailam, who were performing the duty spotted him.

“Immediately, the head constable got down from his vehicle and got into the water and pulled out the man. Srisailam who followed him helped in bringing the man on the road,” said V Ashok Reddy, Station House Officer, LB Nagar police station.

Immediately with the help of healthcare workers, the police rushed the man to a private hospital at Kachiguda before informing his family.

The police learned that the man had tried to end his life due to some family issues. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the timely action of the policemen and said both of them will be suitably rewarded.

