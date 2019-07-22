Hyderabad cops book over 650 noise pollution cases in a week

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 654 noise pollution cases against violators in the last one week as part of a special drive against vehicles causing noise pollution using modified silencers, air horns, multi-tone horns etc.



Traffic officials said it was observed that several motorists recklessly honk while many use air and multi-tone horns which terrorise road users. “Mostly, heavy vehicles such as school, college and RTC buses, trucks, and water and fuel tankers are among those using these prohibited horns,” officials said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have requested educational institutions, TSRTC authorities and owners of heavy vehicles to immediately replace such horns with legally admissible horns.

The police also requested the citizens to capture videos of such vehicles emitting more sound or using multi-tone horns and report on the WhatsApp number 9490617346, adding that the police would continue to penalise such acts.