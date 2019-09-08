Hyderabad Cops conduct awareness programme on social evils

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Jagruthi Kalabrundam team of Cyberabad Police conducted an awareness programme on social evils and social media at Little Stars High School in Moinabad here on Saturday.

The Kalabrundam team through their performances educated the locals about the negative effects of social media, social evils, role of students, SHE teams, drug abuse, cybercrimes, online frauds, eve-teasing, road accidents, community CCTV project, uses of helmet, voting in democracy, domestic violence, and human trafficking among others. A total of 400 students apart from the staff attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .