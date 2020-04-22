Hyderabad: Cops continue crackdown on lockdown violations

By | Published: 1:35 pm 1:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police continued its strict implementation of the lockdown in the city and seized several vehicles for alleged violations for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Since morning, police teams under direct supervision of senior police officials were seen stopping people venturing out on the roads and inquiring about their purpose.

“Vehicles of all those who are venturing out without any genuine reason are being seized. Cases are being booked against them,” said K Babu Rao, DCP (Traffic).

The policemen were seen checking the identity proof and documents of the persons who were venturing out of their houses for buying groceries or other essential commodities or attending some emergency works.

At several places including Madina Building, Masab Tank, Nampally, SD Road, Begumpet, Chaderghat and Bahadurpura, there was huge deployment of cops.

The law and order teams along with traffic police have set up additional check-posts in the city to monitor unnecessary movement on the roads.

“People should come out only if they have any emergency. Moreover, they have to adhere to the three kilometer radius rule,” the DCP said.

The Commissioner’s Task Force personnel were seen patrolling several areas in the older parts of the city to enforce the lockdown strictly. Several videos of policemen using lathis to chase away the lockdown violators in different areas of the city surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the police would act against those persons who are violating the lockdown and asked people to remain indoors.

