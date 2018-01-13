Hyderabad cops crack robbery case in four hours

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police cracked a robbery case within four hours and arrested two women on charges of robbing gold ornaments from a woman after hitting her on the head with a stone.

The crime was committed near Abdullapurmet around 10 am on Thursday and based on the details provided by the victim, Eshwaramma, the police tracked the suspects by 2 pm.

According to the police, the suspects V Sharada (30) and G Laxmi (25), both residents of Abdullapurmet, were labourers. They hatched a plan to rob Eshwaramma, also a labourer, by offering work.

L B Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police M Venkateshwar Rao said when the victim was waiting at a labour adda near Hayathnagar, the women approached her and offered her work at Lakshkarguda. “They took her to an isolated spot and demanded her earrings. When she refused, they hit her on the head with a stone and fled with the earrings,” he said.

Eshwaramma approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the description provided by her, they prepared sketches of the suspects and caught them near Kuntlur crossroads.

“We seized the gold ornaments weighing three grams from them,” he said, adding that the suspects were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.