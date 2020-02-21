Hyderabad cops drive vehicle owners to rectify

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure that motorists use proper number plates on their vehicles, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have decided to go an extra mile. The cops are now replacing fancy number plates or those with errors with plates having prescribed specifications. Only after placing the right ones that vehicles are being released.

The Punjagutta Traffic Police had recently waved down a Toyota Fortuner SUV as the vehicle had a fancy number plate on the backside. The vehicle was detained and the driver was asked to get a correct number plate and get it affixed to the vehicle.

“The vehicle was released only after the number plate was changed,” the police said.

And this was not a one-off case. The Traffic police across the city are now detaining vehicles for a brief period and releasing it after the owners replace the number plate with registration number displayed as per specifications under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“If penalties are levied on drivers, they pay it and continue with the wrong number plate. So depending on the violation and vehicle type, we are detaining the vehicles and releasing after the violation is rectified by the driver,” said K Babu Rao, DCP Traffic Hyderabad.

Last year the Traffic police in the tri-commisionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda booked around 1.5 lakh cases of wrong number plate usage. The irregularity came into focus when the police noticed criminals tampering with vehicle number plates and indulging in grave property offences. Similarly, in road accidents and hit-and-run cases, it was becoming difficult to identify the vehicle as the owners were erasing a digit/alphabet from the number plate to avoid the vehicle from being identified.

Also the traffic police are approaching their law and order counterparts and filing complaints against the drivers who are completely changing the vehicle registration number on the plate. “A criminal case is registered against the violator as it amounts to cheating. Every vehicle has a registration number and only that number has to be displayed,” an official said.

