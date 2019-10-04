Hyderabad cops ensure safe city for elderly

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police, which dedicated the month of October to the welfare of elderly persons, have registered over 12,000 senior citizens in the last one week. The aim of the initiative is to register 50,000 in the month-long special drive.

The City Police, which commemorated the International Day of Older Persons on Thursday by celebrating it with senior citizens, recently came up with a novel idea of a special drive aimed at safety and security of elder persons.

Speaking on the special drive, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said many elders were becoming victims of abuse and other crimes and living in vulnerable condition. As part of the drive, the City Police have successfully registered about 12,561 senior citizens so far and officers from the ranks of Deputy Commissioners from the Sub-inspector to of Police in each zone will meet and interact with them.

“The Hyderabad Police has dedicated the entire month for their cause with the aim to register as many as 50,000 senior citizens,” Anjani Kumar said. The city police have traced 210 elderly persons who were reported missing in 2018 and 141 persons this year until now. A separate space at Bharosa Centre will be created for counseling of senior citizens and their families, he said.

Since June 2014, HelpAge India’s helpline for elders -1253 has been running in coordination with the city police headquarters, from the Command Control Centre. Until now, 14,212 distress calls were attended and 51 elderly persons were rescued.

